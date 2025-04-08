“We had discussed a sequel,” Abhinay Deo on shooting with Irrfan for Blackmail which clocks seven years

How do you look back on Blackmail?

Blackmail was and will always be a special film for me. It was my only film with an actor par excellence who is no longer with us …Irrfan. It was my second film in the genre I love the most, after Delhi Belly, dark comedy.

Irrfan fell ill during the making?

Towards the end of the making he had started feeling unwell and he wasn’t himself when we were shooting the promotional video. Throughout the promotion of the film he was unavailable but he was suffering and fighting perhaps what was the biggest battle of his life.

Did you meet him after he fell ill?

I had gone to meet him at his home once I knew about his condition and we spoke of making the second part of Blackmail as soon as he returned from his treatment …sadly that never happened. He was a great actor, a very intense person with an incredible sense of humour. We lost him too early.

Where do you place Blackmail in your repertoire?

Well, considering I have only made six films, out of which one, that DOOSRA hasn’t yet released … I would say right up there after Delhi Belly.

Would you consider making the Blackmail sequel with another actor?

I haven’t thought of a sequel to the film ever since my friend passed away.