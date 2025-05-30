Cyberbullying: Man arrested in Delhi for sexual exploitation, blackmail of ex-girlfriend

A 37-year-old man was arrested for cyberbullying, blackmailing, and sexually exploiting a woman for over three years, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when the complainant reported her ordeal recounting how a chance meeting with one Himanshu Arora on Instagram in 2021 turned her life upside down.

As they became friends, he started manipulating and coercing her into sharing her private pictures and videos with him. When she refused to comply, she was subjected to online trolling, threats, extortion attempts, and sexual harassment by unknown individuals using multiple fake Instagram accounts and email IDs.

When she confronted Arora about this, he told her his laptop had been damaged and that a technician, who repaired it, might have stolen the data. However, she continued to face sustained harassment. Later, Rs 1 Lakh was demanded from her as extortion money.

On the basis of the complaint registered by her at Cyber Shahdara police station, an investigation into the matter was taken up by a police team, Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

During the analysis of the digital evidence, the mobile number with which the fake Instagram IDs were created was found to have been registered in the name of Arora’s mother but was being used by the accused.

The officer added that with this lead, Arora was apprehended. While being questioned, he confessed to the crime, stating that he shared the complainant’s photographs and sexually exploited her.

He has been sent to judicial custody, the DCP stated.