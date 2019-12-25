Days ahead of its release makers of Good Newwz launched a new track titled “Dil Na Jaaneya” featuring the four leading actors from the film- Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

A romantic track that shows the relationship between the two pairs as they read parenting books and go about navigating their daily lives, the song has been sung by Rochak Kohli, Lauv and Akasa.

“Dil Na Jaaneya” has been composed by Rochak Kohli X Lauv and written by Gurpreet Saini, Ari Leff and Michael Pollack.

Akshay shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Dil Na Jaaneya : Good Newwz What’s #Christmas without smiles?#DilNaJaaneya video out now!”

Kiara Advani also shared a special Christmas wish with her fans on Instagram with a goofy film poster that carries a tagline that reads, “The Biggest Goof-Up of the Year.”

The poster of Good Newzz shows Kareena in Santa avatar while Kiara seems to be throwing gift boxes from the sky onto the Earth. Akshay and Diljit are also in the bandwagon.

Good Newwz is a comedy film about two couples tryst with in vitro fertilisation.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film is slated to release on 27 December 2019.