Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s returns in Go Digit turns multifold to Rs 10 crore

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s investment in Go Digit General Insurance gave multifold returns to the couple as the insurer’s share price spiked on the debut at stock market.

On Thursday, the day of debut, Go Digit General Insurance delivered multibagger returns. The couple had invested in the company in February 2020.

As the company’s share price crossed the Rs 300 mark, the couple’s investment has grown four-fold.

In February 2020, Virat Kohli purchased 266,667 equity shares in Go Digit at Rs 75 each, totaling an investment of Rs 2 crore.

While Anushka Sharma acquired 66,667 shares for Rs 50 lakh, bringing the couple’s combined investment to Rs 2.5 crore.

As the share price exceeded Rs 300, Virat Kohli’s Rs 2 crore investment has surged to Rs 8 crore, and Anushka Sharma’s investment has appreciated to Rs 2 crore. Their total shares are now worth Rs 10 crore.

On May 14, a day before its issue opened, the insurance company, backed by Fairfax, secured approximately Rs 1,176 crore from anchor investors.

These investors included Fidelity, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and hedge fund Bay Pond Partners. The company allocated 4.32 crore equity shares to 56 funds for Rs 272 each, the upper price band.

Go Digit IPO opened for subscription on May 15 and closed on May 17.

Those who have bid for the IPO, can do Go Digit IPO allotment status check online through the BSE website as well as the official portal of IPO registrar.

Incorporated in December 2016, Go Digit offers a diverse range of insurance products, including health, travel, and property insurance. The company has launched a total of 74 active products across all its business lines.