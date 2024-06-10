Anushka Sharma celebrates as India beats Pakistan in nail-biter

India clinched a nail-biting victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, creating waves of jubilation across the country. It was a historic win as India defended the lowest total ever in the tournament’s history, adding another glorious chapter to their cricketing legacy. Among the throngs of ecstatic fans, Anushka Sharma, Bollywood star and ardent supporter of her husband Virat Kohli, couldn’t contain her emotions post-match.

Sharing the joyous moment, Anushka Sharma was spotted posing with Dhanashree Verma, wife of Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and others, radiating happiness.

The celebrations weren’t just confined to the players and their families. At the Nassau County Stadium in New York, where the intense showdown unfolded, the atmosphere was electrifying. As the tricolour waved proudly, fans erupted into spontaneous dance, their drums beating to the rhythm of victory.

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting India on the back foot. Despite a challenging surface, Rishabh Pant’s fiery innings provided some hope, supported by valuable contributions from Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav. However, India’s lower middle order struggled, managing to set a modest target of 119 runs.

Pakistan’s response was measured, with Mohammed Rizwan anchoring the innings. But India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, kept the pressure on, picking crucial wickets at crucial moments. In a tense finale, Pakistan fell short by just six runs, with Bumrah’s stellar performance earning him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

With this thrilling victory, India soared to the top of Group A, maintaining a perfect record in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Pakistan’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage seem bleak, having suffered defeats against both India and the USA.

As the cricketing world revels in the excitement of this epic encounter, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of India’s T20 World Cup journey, fueled by the hope of more triumphs and memorable moments.