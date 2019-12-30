After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted vacationing in Gstaad, Switzerland, another celeb couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen celebrating the New Year amidst the Swiss Alps.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared pictures from their vacation on his official Instagram handle with a series of emojis.

In the pictures, Virat and Anushka are seen in ski attire. Both are all smiles for the camera.

While Anushka is sporting an orange tracksuit, Virat is similarly dessed in an olive green tracksuit with snow boots and aviators.

Anushka also gave glimpses of her Swiss vacation through her Instagram stories that gave a scenic view of the mountains and the pair enjoying some Japanese food in Switzerland.

The couple has been giving the utmost time to each other by going on vacations and giving couple-goals to all.

Recently, both were seen in Bhutan.

The couple also met another B-Town couple, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Switzerland.

While Anushka shared a picture with them with a caption that read, “Hello frands”, Varun posted the same picture with a caption that said, “mountain ke dost.”

In another picture that Varun shared, a dog is seen sitting on a wagon with sunglasses on. The Coolie No 1 actor captioned the photograph, “What up dawg.”

While many in Bollywood are heading to Switzerland to celebrate New Year’s, we’ll have to wait and see where others go.

View this post on Instagram ❄️⛷😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST

View this post on Instagram Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:53am PST