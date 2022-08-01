Vikrant Massey heads to Brimingham to be part of CWG’22

Recently, actor Vikrant Massey was appointed as an official friend for the prestigious Swiss watch brand Longines, in India. The brand which is known for its quality of products has appointed an Indian face to be a friend very rarely, in fact, Vikrant is the first male actor to be one.

Vikrant will be seen representing as a friend of the Swiss watch brand who is the official partner and timekeeper of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (England). Recently, at an event, Vikrant Massey and ace swimmer Sajan Prakash celebrated the launch of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India in Delhi.

Sharing his excitement Vikrant shares “I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games. As a proud Indian, I would love to see India at the top of the medal tally”

The highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36.