’12th Fail’ wins best film at Toulouse Indian Film Festival

Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ has continued to capture hearts long after its theatrical release, and its latest triumph is proof of its enduring appeal. The film clinched the prestigious Best Film award at the 9th Toulouse Indian Film Festival, marking yet another milestone in its remarkable journey.

Announcing the joyous news, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ social media team took to Instagram to express their gratitude. They shared, “As the 9th Festival des Cinemas Indiens unfolds, ’12th Fail’ shines bright at Pathe Wilson. We’re thrilled to announce that ’12th Fail’ has been honored with the Best Film title at the Toulouse Film Festival! Thank you for your unwavering support.”

Based on the inspiring story penned by Anurag Pathak, ’12th Fail’ delves into the extraordinary life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who defied all odds to ascend to the esteemed position of an IPS officer. The narrative beautifully captures his journey, underscored by the pivotal role played by his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film struck a chord with audiences worldwide, transcending language barriers. Despite its modest budget, ’12th Fail’ soared to success, raking in an impressive Rs 60 crore at the global box office, a feat particularly noteworthy in an era dominated by big-budget spectacles.

The buzz surrounding ’12th Fail’ began well before its release, with its teaser dropping on August 10, 2023, followed by the trailer launch on October 3, 2023. The film premiered in theaters on October 27, 2023, captivating audiences in both Hindi and Kannada. Such was its popularity that it prompted the makers to announce its dubbing in Tamil and Telugu, which hit screens on November 3, 2023.

For those who missed its theatrical run, the heartwarming tale found its way to Disney+ Hotstar, where it began streaming from December 29, 2023, allowing viewers to experience its magic from the comfort of their homes.

With its compelling narrative and stellar performances, ’12th Fail’ continues to leave an indelible mark, resonating with audiences far and wide, reaffirming the power of storytelling to inspire and uplift.