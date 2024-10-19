Vijay Varma reveals Sunidhi Chauhan was scared of him after ‘Pink’

Vijay Varma is delivering back-to-back hits and receiving laurels for his range and acting prowess. Over the years, the actor has played several villainous roles that have churned the blood of viewers. Some of these roles include ‘Pink,’ ‘Dahaad,’ and ‘Darlings.’ While it displays his impeccable acting skills, the actor reveals that it came with its drawbacks. Vijay recently attend the launch of Screen. During the event, he revealved that his “diabolical” charachters scared women. He revealed that his role in ‘Pink’ scared several women, one of them being Sunidhi Chauhan.

Talking about the roles, Vijay said, “Lots of pretty girls and their mothers have told me they are scared of me, and it did bother me. The introduction of extremely diabolical men that I played started with Pink. It was a minor part, but I remember it vividly because it was an all-women screening. All the actresses were present, and I recall seeing people I had only watched on screen before.”

He continued, “Before the screening, everyone was happy, but by the end, some were crying and some didn’t want to leave. I tried to console Sunidhi Chauhan, but she told me, ‘Don’t come near me. I’m very scared of you.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, what just happened?’ Then the director pulled me aside and told me I did a good job.”

Vijay Varma made his debut with the 2018 short film ‘Shor.’ He went on to receive recognition for his supporting role in the 2016 hit ‘Pink.’ The actor subsequently starred in ‘Manto’ and ‘Gully Boy’ which played at Cannes and Berlin Film Festivals respectively. However, streaming solidified his presence among fans with his roles in ‘Mirzapur,’ ‘Jaane Jaan’ and ‘Darlings’ among others. His last was the hit Netflix series, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.’

Moving ahead, Vijay Varma has Nagraj Manjule’s original series ‘Matka King’ in the pipeline. Moreover, his next film is Vibhu Puri’s “Ul Jalool Ishq” in which he stars alongside Nareesuddin Shah. Recently, in an interview with Variety, the actor expressed interest in exploring opportunities in Hollywood.