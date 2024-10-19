Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on ‘Munna Bhai 3’ with Sanjay Dutt

‘Munna Bhai’ and its sequel film are two of Bollywood’s most beloved and successful comedy titles. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s characters in the film, Munna and Circuit have emerged as two of netizens’ most favourite characters. After Dutt and Warsi expressed their interest in doing a third film on several occasions, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has now shared some piping-hot updates.

Recently, the celebrated filmmaker attended the launch of Screen in Mumbai and talked about the franchise. Addressing the audience, he said, “I have five half-finished scripts for Munna Bhai. I spent six months on a script, reach the interval, and it just wouldn’t go beyond that. There is a Munna Bhai LLB, Munna Bhai Chal Base, Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka, and more.”

The ‘Dunki’ maker added, “The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over the course of 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I am working on that idea.” Moreover, Hirani wittily assured the audience that the film would happen. Talking about it, he said that if he doesn’t make the third instalment, “Sanju might just come home and threaten me to get done with the next.” The filmmaker iterated that he is “seriously” considering making a third film.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to lead Maddock’s romantic drama

Rajkumar Hirani has delivered hits like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS,’ ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai,’ ‘3 Idiots,’ ‘PK,’ ‘Sanju’ and ‘Dunki.’ After the success garnered by the first two films of the franchise, a third film was in the works, reportedly. However, following Sanjay Dutt’s conviction and imprisonment, the makers cancelled the film. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt boasts titles like ‘Khalnayak,’ ‘Saajan,’ ‘Agneepath,’ and ‘Mission Kashmir’ among others.

The third instalment of the hit franchise is a highly-awaited title. With the anticipation high, fans are eager to witness the reunion of the ace trio once again.