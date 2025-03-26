Murder, mystery & mayhem: 5 Bollywood actors who’d nail crime dramas!

Crime thrillers and murder mysteries have a special place in Bollywood. They grip audiences with their unpredictable twists, intense action, and psychological mind games. While big stars often take center stage, there’s a pool of talented actors who could bring fresh energy to the genre.

Here’s a list of five actors who deserve a shot at headlining a gritty crime thriller or a blood-soaked murder mystery.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal is no stranger to dark, intense roles. His portrayal of Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’ showed his ability to balance vulnerability with raw aggression. He can go from charming to terrifying in a heartbeat, making him a perfect candidate for a noir-inspired crime thriller.

Pavail Gulatie

Pavail Gulatie might not have a long list of crime dramas under his belt, but his performances in ‘Thappad’ and ‘Deva’ proved he can handle layered, morally complex characters. His ability to switch between restraint and rage makes him a strong contender for a psychological thriller. Imagine him as a seemingly innocent man hiding a sinister secret—sounds like the perfect edge-of-the-seat mystery, right?

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma has already dabbled in the darker side of storytelling with ‘Darlings’, where he played an abusive husband with chilling ease. But what if he took it a step further? A no-holds-barred, spine-chilling crime drama where he plays a cunning serial killer or an anti-hero with a twisted sense of justice?

Raghav Juyal

Who would’ve thought a dancer-turned-actor like Raghav Juyal could pull off a terrifying villain? But his bloodthirsty role in ‘Kill’ changed everything. He proved he’s not just here for comic relief—he can be ruthless, terrifying, and disturbingly convincing in a dark role.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav is a name that keeps popping up in conversations about talented young actors. From ‘The White Tiger’ to ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, he has shown an uncanny ability to dive deep into his characters. His boy-next-door charm hides an underlying intensity, making him an excellent fit for a film where the protagonist slowly unravels, either as a victim of circumstance or the mastermind behind a shocking crime.

Bollywood is shifting towards stories that are bold, dark, and full of suspense. These five actors have the talent and versatility to bring something fresh to crime thrillers and murder mysteries. Whether as cold-blooded villains, morally ambiguous anti-heroes, or detectives chasing shadows, they are the ones to watch.

Who would you like to see in next big crime thriller in Bollywood? Let us know!