Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma break up after years of romance!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who once won hearts with their chemistry both on and off-screen, have reportedly parted ways after dating for several years.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumours during the release of ‘Lust Stories 2’ in 2023, have now chosen to go their separate ways while maintaining mutual respect and friendship, according to media reports.

The duo’s relationship became a hot topic when they shared the screen in the Netflix anthology. Fans quickly picked up on their effortless bond, which soon blossomed into a much-talked-about romance.

Whether it was their joint public appearances or sweet social media moments, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma became one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

Despite their growing popularity as a pair, both actors preferred to keep their relationship low-key. Vijay Varma, in an earlier interview, had explained their decision not to hide their bond but also not to make a spectacle out of it.

“We genuinely enjoy each other’s company, and there’s no reason to keep that under wraps,” he had said during a candid chat.

Vijay had also acknowledged the curiosity surrounding celebrity relationships, playfully comparing it to how family members love gossiping about who’s dating whom. However, he remained unfazed by the attention, expressing confidence that his work would always take centre stage.

Although the breakup may come as a surprise to fans, reports suggest that the decision was amicable. Both Tamannaah and Vijay have been focusing on their busy work schedules, with multiple projects lined up. The couple reportedly ended things a few weeks ago but remain on friendly terms.