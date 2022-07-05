Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ Poster shook the Nation!

The recently released poster of Vijay Deverakonda for his upcoming Pan-India film, ‘Liger’ has just blown the internet up ever since it dropped. It has been one of the most impactful posters to drop in India unlike any other ever.

As soon as Vijay shared his all-bare poster holding a bunch of roses, it immediately was seen trending on social media and went on to trend for over 24 hours under different hashtags like #SexiestPosterEver, #HottestManAlive, #DreamManVijay, #VijayDeverakonda which is not something one gets to see after just a poster ever. It set yet another record when it became the Indian film poster to get the fastest 1 million likes on Instagram which it did in just 4 hours.

From celebrities to fans, it left all women drooling. What was a real shocker was when thousands of women changed their surnames to Deverakonda on Instagram, truly showing the impact of the young man’s fandom.

It triggered a plethora of memes and compliments from the netizens as ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ was the only name that ruled the internet on the 2nd and 3rd of July.

This is the most impact anyone has ever seen any poster create and that too for Vijay Deverakonda across the country before his first-ever pan India film ‘Liger’ has even hit the screens. He is a real cross breed and this poster in every literal sense has truly shaken up the nation.

The actor will set the big screens on fire with ‘Liger’ from the 25th of August, 2022.