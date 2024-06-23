Vijay Devarakonda gives heartfelt reply to fan’s touching comment

Vijay Devarakonda, celebrated for his electrifying performances and humble nature, recently treated his parents to an unforgettable trip to the United States. Sharing moments from their adventure on social media, Vijay gave his followers a glimpse into their experiences, reflecting his deep-rooted family values that fans cherish.

Amidst the captivating posts, a video stood out, showcasing the stunning house where Vijay’s parents stayed. The video wasn’t just about the luxury; it was about Vijay’s pride and joy in providing such experiences for his loved ones. Fans showered the post with love and admiration, but one comment in particular caught Vijay’s attention.

A fan poignantly wrote, “I am not looking at the house. I am looking at a middle class guy who had a dream of making some memories and he made it reality. @thedevarakonda respect brother. Someday I will post a video like this with my mum and brothers.”

Moved by the heartfelt sentiment, Vijay Deverakonda responded with warmth and encouragement: “You will do it. I believe it. Work hard. Make money. Spend it on people and experiences.”

This exchange highlights Vijay Devarakonda’s unique blend of star power and humility. Despite his fame, he remains grounded, inspiring his fans not just with his on-screen roles but with his real-life values. Vijay’s genuine connection with his fans and his dedication to his family continue to endear him to audiences, proving that beyond the spotlight, he is a true family man.

For a closer look at the video and more updates from Vijay’s trip, check out his Instagram reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Whether on the big screen or through his interactions with fans, Vijay’s authenticity shines through. This continues making him a beloved figure in the hearts of many.