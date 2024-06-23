Chandu Champion races past 43 cr with strong box office performance

“Chandu Champion” continues to shine at the box office, demonstrating a robust performance with its recent earnings. On Friday, the film raked in 3.32 crores, bringing its total collection to an impressive 43.45 crores. This latest boost reflects the positive reception and widespread acclaim the film has garnered since its release.

The movie, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, tells the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, capturing the hearts of audiences globally. Its compelling narrative and exceptional storytelling have resonated deeply with both viewers and critics, contributing to its steady box office success.

“Chandu Champion” hit the screens on June 14, 2024, and has seen a remarkable journey since its debut. On its opening day, the film collected 5.40 crores. The positive word of mouth and enthusiastic reviews spurred a 45% increase in its earnings on the second day, reaching 7.70 crores on Saturday. The momentum continued to build, with the film doubling its earnings on Sunday, achieving an impressive 11.01 crores.

The film’s success didn’t wane as the week progressed. On Monday, “Chandu Champion” maintained strong performance with collections of 6.01 crores. It continued to hold steady with 3.6 crores on Tuesday, 3.40 crores on Wednesday, and 3.01 crores on Thursday. The upward trend resumed on the second Friday with 3.32 crores, underscoring the film’s enduring appeal.

The collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan has proven to be a winning formula, with “Chandu Champion” poised to become a significant hit. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film not only entertains but also inspires, making a lasting impression on its audience. As the film continues its box office run, it is clear that “Chandu Champion” has struck a chord with viewers, solidifying its status as a cinematic triumph.