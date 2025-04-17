Glacial lake outburst flood warning system being installed in J&K

A fully functional glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) early warning system (EWS) will be established in Jammu and Kashmir to respond to the sudden breach of glacial lakes in the high-altitude regions, particularly in the Himalayas, by rapid melting of glaciers due to climate change.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has adopted a focused, holistic, and proactive approach, which includes a comprehensive understanding of the risk landscape and the development of robust mitigation and risk reduction strategies.

It has been planned to install Early Warning Systems for generating real-time alerts and automated weather stations (AWS) for regular monitoring at most of the high-risk glacial lakes in UT of J&K in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and a technical partner, said an official on Thursday.

In this connection, the Focused GLOF Monitoring Committee (FGMC), constituted by the government, has conducted expeditions to various such lakes to enhance understanding and preparedness against the potential hazards.

Officials said that geographical field expeditions were conducted to the two glacier lakes, Sheshnag and Sonsar, en route to the Holy Amarnath Cave.

A specialised team carried out a comprehensive study of three critical glacial lakes in the Kishtwar district, including Mundiksar Lake, Hangu Lake, and Unnamed Lake, and provided data on the lake conditions.

Another expedition was carried out to Gangabal Lake, a high-altitude glacial lake located in the northwestern Himalayas, to study the condition of the glaciers feeding it.

Field expeditions for the rest of the categorised lakes are scheduled to be carried out in the coming months, involving all stakeholders concerned.

The expeditions underscore the urgent need for enhanced monitoring and risk management strategies to address the growing threat of GLOFs in the Himalayas.

The insights gained will be instrumental in formulating risk mitigation strategies and enhancing the early warning systems in the region, said the official.

Understanding the potential GLOF hazards associated with specific glacial lakes is crucial for risk mitigation and disaster preparedness.

The GLOF mitigation strategy is being implemented in a phased manner in the UT on the assessments provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), NRSC, and CWC, among others.

Detailed data will be gathered through bathymetric surveys, water sampling, and meteorological data collection. Additionally, the dynamics and characteristics of these lakes will be analysed to determine the feasibility of lake-lowering techniques for reducing the risk of potential GLOF events.

Personnel will be trained in the operation and interpretation of the EWS, ensuring effective responses to potential GLOF events. Where necessary, the lake-lowering techniques and site-specific mitigation measures will be taken to further mitigate the risks.

Apart from these initiatives, NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP have been sensitised to be prepared to deal with any emergent situation.

Consistent and sustained efforts will be continued by the FGMC and the Department of Disaster Management, Rehabilitation, and Reconstitution (DMRRR) to address the GLOF hazard involving all stakeholders and safeguarding the lives and livelihood of the people.