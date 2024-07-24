Vicky Kaushal celebrates 9 years of his debut film, “Masaan”

Popular actor Vicky Kaushal, started his incredible Bollywood journey nine years ago from Neeraj Ghaywan’s heart-touching film, “Masaan”. Since then, he has impressed the audience with his impeccable performances and mesmerizing acting skills.

In a recent post on Instagram, Vicky shared an unseen picture from the sets of his debut film, “Masaan”, to celebrate its nine-year anniversary. He captioned the post, “9 years. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan #Masaan.” The movie presented a beautiful storyline highlighting some of the grave impacts of caste and other stereotypes in Indian society.

Many fans and celebrities applauded Vicky’s performance in the film. Popular actor Dia Mirza wrote in the comment section, “What a film. What a performance” while Farhan Akhtar appreciated the film by calling it “Top film ♥️”. Some of the fans also wrote some heart-melting comments. One fan said, “Re-name Masaan to A Star was Born.” while another added ,” No tauba tauba can beat tu kisi rail si guzarti hai (ily for this movie).”

In a talk with Nikhil Taneja on an episode of “Be A Man, Yaar”, he shared how he spent hours near Ganga and imagined losing his mother, before delivering his iconic dialogue “Ye dukh kaahe nahi khatam hota? (Why doesn’t this sorrow end?)” for the film.

Vicky is currently enjoying success of his recent film “Bad Newz,” which got released on July 19. His upcoming project includes “Chhaava” by Laxman Utekar,in which he will perform the role of Sambhaji, son of Shivaji.