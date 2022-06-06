Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s amazing chemistry in ‘Rangi Sari’ will keep you hooked

Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s new song, ‘Rangisari, was released this Monday. The on-screen duo performs on the lovely tune of ‘Rangisari, with colours swirling around the breath-taking dance routine.

After ‘THE PUNJAABBAN SONG,’ which went viral on the internet earlier this month, JugJugg Jeeyo’s creators have released their new song which has caught up with the audience.

Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth, whose contemporary version of the thumri went viral on social media last year have sung the song. They are also the composers of the song. And the Fans responded on Instagram …..#Holi feeling

The song’s music video begins with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani visiting a dance club together in white clothes and dancing together, getting lost in one other’s gaze.

The two then collaborate on the hook step of the dance piece. In keeping with the song’s title, the video also includes solo moments of them being showered with colours.

The song concludes with the duo gesturing with the film’s characteristic pose- a hand motion to keep evil’s stare away.

Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Here is the new song of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’

