‘Dhamaal 4’ is officially rolling: Ajay Devgn drops BTS buzz from Malshej Ghat

Get ready for another wild ride—’Dhamaal 4′ is officially in motion, and Ajay Devgn just lit up fans’ timelines with an exciting production update. If you’ve been waiting for the return of India’s favorite chaotic crew, the countdown has finally begun.

The fourth film in the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise kicked off its first shooting schedule at the scenic Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra. Devgn, who plays a prominent role in the movie and also serves as a producer, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a behind-the-scenes snap featuring the film’s cast and crew. And let’s just say—the gang’s all here.

In the photo shared by Ajay, the cast beams with that familiar mischief we’ve all come to expect from this franchise. Leading the pack are comedy veterans like Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Mishra.

They’re joined by fresh faces and formidable talents including Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, and Ravi Kishan. Even fan-favorite Vijay Patkar is back for more madness.

The man at the helm once again is none other than director Indra Kumar, who’s steering the ‘Dhamaal’ ship for the fourth time. Alongside him are powerhouse producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and of course, Devgn himself.

“Schedule one wrapped at Malshej Ghat. Next stop—Mumbai,” wrote Ajay in his update, teasing the continuation of the shoot in the bustling city.

For those who need a refresher, ‘Dhamaal’ first hit screens in 2007 and quickly became a cult classic. The original starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi as a group of misfits chasing after hidden treasure. The film was a madcap comedy full of absurd situations, unforgettable dialogues, and timeless slapstick humor.

Its success gave birth to two sequels: ‘Double Dhamaal’ in 2011 and ‘Total Dhamaal’ in 2019. Both films continued the franchise’s signature brand of chaotic comedy, with each installment upping the ante in terms of scale and star power.