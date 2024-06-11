Urvashi Rautela joins director Shankar for major Tamil film

Urvashi Rautela is ready to take on a new challenge as she signs on for a major film project with acclaimed director Shankar. Known for her impressive career and significant achievements, Urvashi will be mastering the Tamil language for her role in this highly anticipated film.

Urvashi has earned global recognition, from making a splash at the 77th Cannes Film Festival to becoming the first Indian actress to win a WIBA Global Award.

The latest buzz surrounding Urvashi is her new collaboration with director Shankar, known for his work with superstar Rajinikanth. Fans are thrilled with the news.

Director Shankar expressed his excitement about working with Urvashi, stating, “Urvashi Rautela & Aishwarya Rai are my favourite actresses.” Urvashi, in turn, shared her admiration for Shankar, saying, “Shankar Sir is my ultimate favorite director. His visionary approach and meticulous attention to detail are truly inspiring. If I ever have the privilege of becoming a filmmaker, I would aspire to create films with the same brilliance and precision as Shankar Sir.”

Besides the grand Tamil film with Shankar, she is ready to star in ‘Welcome 3’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘NBK109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, and ‘Baap’, a remake of Hollywood’s ‘The Expendables’, alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt.

She will also feature in ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ with Randeep Hooda, ‘Black Rose’, and a special project with Jassie Gill. Additionally, she is slated to appear in an international music video, a biopic as Parveen Babi, and as a college politician in the movie ‘JNU’. Urvashi’s collaboration with Jason Derulo on a music video is also highly anticipated.

Stay tuned for more updates on Urvashi Rautela’s exciting journey in the film industry.