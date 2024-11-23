Upcoming talent Choi Woo Jin joins Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in ‘When the Phone Rings’

The highly anticipated thriller ‘When the Phone Rings’ finally premiered on Netflix on November 22. The drama is led by led by Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri. On the day of its premiere, news surfaced that rising talent Choi Woo Bin is making his broadcast K-drama debut with the ensemble drama.

On November 22, the actor expressed his excitement over starring in the high-stakes drama led by top South Korean stars, through his agency Yuehua Entertainment Korea. Choi Woo Jin said, “Having dreamed of acting since childhood, it’s more than just a new experience to be in a broadcast channel drama. It’s an incredible honor to share my work with the viewers. Seeing my parents’ joy at the news of my debuting was truly inspiring, and it has fueled my passion for acting even more.” The actor concluded, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to learn from such talented directors, staff, and senior actors. Filming this drama has been a significant milestone, and I’m excited to share it with you. Please show your support to the drama.”

In the drama, Woo Jin plays the role of Park Do Jae. He is the special administrator who closely works with Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok). He is filled with respect for Baek Sa Eon and diligently follows his command.

The actor entered the acting scene in 2019 through the web series ‘Suddenly, Mood, First Love.’ He starred alongside Kim Min Joo, Lee Won Jong, Lee Jae Yoon, and Kim Hyun Ryong. Moreover, special cameo appearance in this year’s ‘Death’s Game Part 2.’

Meanwhile, in the drama, ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Yoo Yeon Seok plays the role of Baek Sa Eon. Sa Eon is a man with an enviable life who has it all. He boasts an impressive family background, charming looks, and talent. Sa Eon is the youngest spokesperson for the Blue House. On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays his wife, Hong Hee Joo. After a traumatic incident in her childhood, Hee Joo develops a speech disorder. Subsequently, she became a skilled sign language interpreter.

Additionally, ‘Your Honour’ actor Heo Nam Jun plays the role of Ji Sang Woo. He is a psychiatrist and a content creator. Moreover, ‘Its Okay to Not Be Okay’ star Jang Gyuri essays the role of Na Yu Ri. Yu Ri is a broadcast announcer who graduated from a prestigious university.

‘When The Phone Rings’ is based on the eponymous web novel. It is about a couple who enter a marriage of convenience and soon receive a threatening phone call.