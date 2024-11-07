‘When the Phone Rings’: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin are embroiled in a high-stakes game

MBC’s highly awaited thriller drama ‘When The Phone Rings’ has finally dropped its tantalising teaser! The Friday-Saturday drama will be led by Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri. The drama is based on the eponymous web novel. Led by an ensemble cast, the thriller will also premiere on Netflix on November 22.

In the drama, ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Yoo Yeon Seok will essay the role of Baek Sa Eon. Sa Eon is a man with an enviable life who has it all. He boasts an impressive family background, charming looks, and talent. Sa Eon is the youngest spokesperson for the Blue House. On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin who plays his wife, Hong Hee Joo. After a traumatic incident in her childhood, Hee Joo develops a speech disorder. Subsequently, she became a skilled sign language interpreter.

Meanwhile, ‘Your Honour’ actor Heo Nam Jun will play the role of Ji Sang Woo. He is a psychiatrist and a content creator. Moreover, ‘Its Okay to Not Be Okay’ star Jang Gyuri will essay the role of Na Yu Ri. Yu Ri is a broadcast announcer who graduated from a prestigious university.

In the newly released teaser, Baek Sa Eon and his wife Hong Hee Joo navigate through a marriage of convenience. Sa Eon warns Hee Joo not to make her identity or face public. He coldly commands “Don’t mix emotions between us.” The secretive marriage of the leads has piqued fans’ curiosities about the tone of the show.

Their life topples as Sa Eon receives a threatening phone call claiming that Hee Joo has been kidnapped. After the call, the nonchalant Sa Eon shows change and grows suspicious and desperate. After the call, Sa Eon watches Hee Joo’s every move. In a turn of events, they begin to connect as Hee Joo communicates with Sa Eon using sign language. Meanwhile, the person issuing the threats says, “Once I start, I finish.” It is also revealed that Hee Joo starts getting jealous of Hee Joo’s college senior Ji Sang Woo. He asks, “Did you say he was your college senior? You also said that he is a nice person, too.”

The captivating trailer teases an electrifying chemistry between the lead stars. Fans are already in a frenzy as they await to find out more about their mysterious marriage. Additionally, the identity of the person making threats has elevated the thrill quotient, promising a high-stakes narrative.