‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ teaser OUT! Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop join forces

The makers of the highly-anticipated K-film, ‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ finally released its teaser. Based on the web novel ‘Omniscient Reader’ by Sing N Song, the film stars globally celebrated Korean star Lee Min Ho. Min Ho has delivered hits like ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘The Heirs.’ Joining him is ‘Business Proposal’ star Ahn Hyo Seop and ‘When the Phone Rings’ star Chae Soo Bin. Moreover, BLACKPINK’s star Jisoo is also a part of the studded cast.

The upcoming film revolves around an ordinary person whose world changes into the novel that he was reading. The film will chronicle the story of an officer, Kim Dokja. He loves reading the web novel ‘Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse’. One day the word of the novel becomes his reality and Kim knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from the impending doom. In the film, Lee Min-ho will be taking on the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk. Jong Hyuk is the protagonist of the fictional web novel that Kim Dokja (Ahn Hyo-seop) reads. Additionally, Chae Soo-bin, Jisoo, and Shin Seung-ho play pivotal roles. Moreover, Nana, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon are also a part of the film.

The teaser begins with Kim reading a line from the novel’s first chapter that says, “The subway stopped in the middle of Dongho Bridge.” It soon becomes a reality as Kim’s subway stops in the same manner. That’s when he realises, “This is the same as the start of that novel.” As the realisation hits him, the bridge collapses and Kim meets Yoo from the novel who is now a real character. Yoo asks Kim, “What are you?” Their meeting sets in motion an action-packed thrilling narrative with every cast member uniting to save the world.

‘The Prophet: Omniscient Reader’ is going to release in theatres in July 2025.