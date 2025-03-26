‘Sikandar’ advance bookings: Salman Khan’s film off to a slow start

Fans of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of his mass actioner ‘Sikandar.’ AR Murugadoss has directed the film with Sajid Nadiadwala backing the film. Releasing on March 30, the film promises to be a high-stakes narrative featuring Salman in his element. The pre-release sales went live on March 25 and the numbers have started to come in.

Number crunching website Sacnilk reports that ‘Sikandar’ has sold 80,232 tickets as of 3 pm, March 26. The collection stands at 2.28 crores which escalates to 6.74 crores including block booking. Set for a grand release on Eid, fans expect the film to be a cinematic experience brimming with pulsating action sequences. While the start of the film’s sales is slow, it is expected to gain momentum in the coming days.

Given that the film is releasing on Sunday, the advance booking numbers will likely see a promising flux on Friday and Saturday as the festive weekend approaches. Subsequently, if the reviews and word-of-mouth feedback are positive, fans can expect ‘Sikandar’ to have a successful run.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film is going to clash with Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ which is releasing on March 27. The pan India Malayalam film has already sold 4,89,266 tickets as per Sacnilk. The sales boast a collection of 9.39 crores. Meanwhile, with block-booked seats, the numbers surge to 17.6 crores.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a UA 13+ rating. While the board did not suggest to the awaited actioner, there have been a few modifications to the scenes featuring political parties. Moreover, the makers have voluntarily chopped 14 minutes for the final runtime.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the board asked the makers of ‘Sikandar’ to mute the word ‘home’ from ‘Home Minister’ wherever required. Moreover, it also suggested that they blur the political party hoarding in a scene. The board approved the rest of the action and dialogue without any changes or modifications.

‘Sikandar’ also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release.