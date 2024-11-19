TXT’s Soobin to step away from professional commitments following health issues

TXT’s Soobin is going on a hiatus from group activities owing to health issues. The news comes during a bittersweet time as fans were gearing up to witness the entire group perform in full-throttle at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Japan. Additionally, the group’s leader will be absent from several highly-anticipated group activities, disappointing fans.

On November 19, BigHit Music announced that Soobin would be going on a temporary hiatus from activities. The announcement follows a recent hospital visit and medical advice after Soobin displayed signs of being unwell. Resultantly, Soobin will be absent from the 2024 MAMA Awards and other Japan offline fan events. Moreover, the K-pop star will not be a part of ACT: PROMISE Encore in JAPAN, Shanghai fan signing event, and other end-of-year ceremonies and activities.

The statement released by the agency reads, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin’s future activities. Soobin recently exhibited signs of being unwell and visited the hospital for medical attention. The medical staff have advised that he would need sufficient time to rest and recover.”

Moving ahead, they iterated that Soobin’s health is the top priority at the moment. “We have prioritized Soobin’s recovery and have had discussions regarding future activities with all members. Soobin himself is determined to continue with his activities, however, we felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff.”

Delving into his absence from the upcoming activities, the agency listed the events marked by TXT’s Soobin’s probable absence. “Consequently, Soobin, unfortunately, will not be able to take part in upcoming events such as the MAMA Awards, Japan offline fan events, ACT: PROMISE Encore in JAPAN, and Shanghai fan signing event among other end-of-year ceremonies and activities. We would like to apologize to our fans and ask for your generous understanding.”

In conclusion, the statement read, “Soobin plans to take necessary rest and maintain his daily life to return to fans in his healthiest self again. The company will do our very best to support Soobin, for him to recover and meet fans in good health.”

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) recently dropped its comeback album ‘The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY’ on November 4, 2024. While the fans of the K-pop group are disappointed, they are flooding social media wishing Soobin’s quick recovery.