TXT dominates World charts with ‘The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY’

On November 4, K-pop boy band Tomorrow x Together (TXT) released their 7th mini-album ‘The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY.’ Encompassing six tracks, the album has already made its way to K-pop enthusiasts’ playlists. Upon release, the album secured coveted spots on the iTunes chart while the lead track ‘Over The Moon’ topped the chart in several regions.

By 8 am KST, on November 5, ‘The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY’ had reached the No. 1 spot in 25 different regions. These included Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, Malaysia, and more. Additionally, the surreal lead track ‘Over the Moon’ topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 10 regions. These included Spain, Chile, and Vietnam. Moreover, the song clinched the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in China.

Boasting 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became TXT’s fourth consecutive project to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day. As per the Hanteo Chart, the mini-album achieved this remarkable feat on November 4, 2024 alone. Additionally, the music video for ‘Over the Moon’ racked up over 10 million views in just 9 hours and 58 minutes. Featuring 2000s R&B vibes, the song has peppy beats and meaningful lyrics. Exploring love, the track highlights the enchanting voice of the band members while the groovy music elevates it.

‘The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY’ is TXT’s seventh mini-album. It includes a total of six songs, including the lead single ‘Over the Moon.’ Other tracks in the album are- ‘Heaven,’ ‘Danger,’ ‘Resist’ (Not Gonna Run Away), ‘Forty One Winks,’ and ‘Higher Than Heaven.’ The album blends together energetic and groovy tunes with captivating lyrics. Exploring a range of emotions, each track offers a different experience to the listeners.

BigHit Music formed the K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER comprising five members. These include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. On March 4, 2019, the K-pop act made their official debut with the EP titled ‘The Dream Chapter: Star.’ The group released their last album ‘minisode 3: TOMORROW’ on April 1, 2024. Additionally, TXT held its third world tour, ACT: PROMISE which kickstarted in South Korea from May 3 to May 5.