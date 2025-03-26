Hansal Mehta vs Kangana Ranaut: The war of words over Kunal Kamra controversy

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut are at it again! This time, their heated exchange stems from comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent controversy, dragging in past events, political allegiances, and a whole lot of online drama.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in trouble after cracking jokes about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Soon after, his Mumbai studio was vandalized and later demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Many saw this as an attack on his freedom of speech.

Hansal Mehta, known for films like ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992’, was quick to support Kamra, condemning the act on social media. But then, the internet happened.

A social media user pointed out the apparent hypocrisy: Why didn’t Hansal Mehta show the same support when Mumbai property of Kangana Ranaut was partially demolished by the BMC in 2020?

Mehta responded with a thought-provoking counter-question: “Was her house vandalized as an attack on her freedom of expression, or was it because of alleged FSI violations? Did goons enter her premises? Please enlighten me.”

Was her house vandalised. Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts. https://t.co/sUQxYr6uow — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 25, 2025

Clearly, that didn’t sit well with Kangana.

The ‘Queen’ actress did not hold back. She lashed out at Mehta, calling him “bitter and stupid,” and accused him of spreading lies about her ordeal.

Re-sharing his post, she detailed the traumatic experience of her house being demolished overnight, before the courts could intervene. She also claimed she faced harassment, threats, and public humiliation at the time.

“It’s not some third-class series or atrocious films that you make. Don’t try to sell your dumb lies and agendas in matters related to my ordeals,” she shot back.

Mehta, keeping it short and sarcastic, simply responded: “Get well soon.”

But wait, there’s more…

As this Twitter spat unfolded, Kangana made her stance on Kunal Kamra very clear. In a press statement, she called his jokes “insulting” and suggested he was just seeking “two minutes of fame.”

Comparing her own experience with Kamra’s situation, she said: “What happened with me was illegal. What is happening now is legal action. You can’t just insult people in the name of comedy and get away with it.”

She also made it a point to defend Eknath Shinde, highlighting his journey from being an auto-rickshaw driver to a political leader.

Political heavyweights enter the scene

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis jumped into the debate, slamming Kamra’s comments on Shinde. He stressed that freedom of speech has its limits and demanded an apology from the comedian.

“There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot say whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kamra should apologise.”

He also took a dig at Kamra’s political stance, suggesting that the comedian hadn’t read the Constitution—just like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

This controversy isn’t just about Kamra, Mehta, or Kangana—it’s about the bigger debate on free speech, political power, and artistic freedom in India.

Kamra’s ‘Naya Bharat’ comedy video, which sparked the outrage, continues to trend on YouTube. Meanwhile, the internet is divided—some standing with Kamra, others backing Shinde, and a few simply enjoying the Kangana-Mehta Twitter battle.