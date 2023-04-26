Tom Holland’s ‘Last Call’ to premiere at Tribeca Festival 2023

Tom Holland-starer short film ‘Last Call’ will be screened at Tribeca Film Festival, reported Variety.

The short film, directed by Tom’s younger brother Harry Holland, also features Lindsay Duncan. The film tells the story of Kate, a desperate mother who is trying to reconnect with her son.

“Navigating an obvious void, Kate will finally have the chance to ask the questions that have haunted her past, and will decide her future,” reads the logline.

The film is in part an exploration of mental health and Harry Holland did extensive research, consulting with charities and individuals, as part of the project.

It was co-written by Will South and produced by Marie-Elena Dyche.

“I wanted to make a movie to prompt a conversation on our mental frailties, which are ever more exposed by this modern world,” said Harry Holland.

Harry has previously directed the short film ‘In The Middle of the Night’ as well as music videos and mini-documentaries.

Tribeca film festival is set to be held from June 7-18.