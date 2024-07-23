Tishaa Kumar remembered by Divya Khosla after tragic passing

Divya Khosla, the noted actor and filmmaker, paid a touching tribute to Tishaa Kumar, the beloved daughter of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar, who recently passed away after battling a prolonged illness. Divya, deeply moved by the loss, took to Instagram to share cherished moments from their time together.

In a heartfelt post, Divya shared photos and videos capturing joyful memories of Tishaa, including their fun-filled vacation adventures. One particularly poignant video showed Tishaa smiling brightly for the camera, a testament to her vibrant spirit.

“Tishaa, you will remain in our hearts forever. Gone so soon,” Divya wrote alongside her post, extending her condolences to Tishaa’s mother, Tanya Singh, and praying for their strength during this difficult time.

The news of Tishaa’s passing has left many reeling with shock and sadness. Fans flooded Divya’s post with messages of condolences, expressing their disbelief and sharing in the grief of Tishaa’s untimely departure.

Tishaa Kumar, who was in her twenties, fought bravely against her illness before her passing. Her funeral, held in Mumbai, was attended by a host of personalities from the Indian film industry, underscoring the deep respect and affection she garnered. Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others came together to bid a final farewell to Tishaa.

Among the most visibly distraught were Tishaa’s cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, who stood by their sister’s side until the very end. The Kumar family also arranged a prayer meet, attended by close friends and Bollywood celebrities, to honor Tishaa’s memory.

Tishaa Kumar’s passing marks a profound loss for the Kumar family and the entertainment community at large. Her last public appearance, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal on November 30, 2023, now stands as a poignant reminder of her lively presence and cherished moments shared with loved ones.

As tributes continue to pour in, Tishaa Kumar’s memory will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.