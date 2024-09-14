Tishaa Kumar’s mother believes the narrative around her death is wrong

Tishaa Kumar’s mother Tanya Singh remembered her darling daughter on her birth anniversary on September 6. Tishaa, the daughter of Tanaya Singh and producer Krishan Kumar passed away in July this year after a lengthy battle with cancer. As her mother remembered her on her 21st birth anniversary, she revealed that there was a wrong narrative surrounding her demise. She states there was no “prolonged battle.” Following her post, social media users remain perplexed about the reason behind the claim.

On September 6, Tanya Singh took to Instagram to share a video compilation of the adorable pictures of Tishaa and herself. Remembering her late daughter, she penned a lengthy heartfelt note. She expressed gratitude for being bestowed the honour of being Tishaa’s mother. As she reflected on how Tishaa filled her life with happiness, she tried to express in words how much she missed her beloved daughter. Meanwhile, in the note, Tanaya also penned that the narrative claiming Tishaa’s prolonged battle is wrong.

Tanya penned, “My dearest darling Tish…Happy 21st. 21 years ago today, you came into my life, and ever since you filled it with joy, bliss, laughter, happiness, celebrations & unconditional Love. Thank you, my doll for giving me the ‘honour’ of being your Muma. I am and always am your mom. And you, most precious, pure, beautiful inside-out, generous, caring, loving and full of life…my one and only, you are the ‘Sun to my Cosmos’, the best daughter in the world.”

As she reflected on life without her daughter, she penned that they will always be a team. Calling her the strongest and bravest, Tanaya remarked, “We both know it’s the wrong ‘narrative’. There was no ‘prolonged battle’”. Meanwhile, at the time word circulated that Tishaa Kumar passed away after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer. A source close to the family told indianexpress.com, “Tishaa was just 21. She was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family.”

Meanwhile, concluding her note, Tanya penned, “Missing you in every breath I take my baby. Remembering all the trillions of beautiful moments since you were born…. you are 100 kids in one for me…. Until we reunite. Muma loves you forever and more.”

Moreover, as internet users remain perplexed about what Tanya meant by her remark, they remember the brave girl, Tishaa Kumar.