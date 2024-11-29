Tanya Singh exposes shocking truth behind daughter Tishaa’s death: It wasn’t cancer!

Tanya Singh, the wife of renowned producer Krishan Kumar, has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her 20-year-old daughter, Tishaa Kumar, revealing that her death was not due to cancer, as previously believed.

In an emotional Instagram post, Tanya shared details about what she believes to be a tragic case of medical misdiagnosis.

According to Tanya, Tishaa’s condition began after receiving a vaccine at the age of 15 and a half, which she claims may have triggered an autoimmune response.

This, she alleges, led to a series of wrong diagnoses that ultimately contributed to her daughter’s untimely death. Tanya expressed her frustration with the medical system, calling it a “medical trap” that she and her family had caught in before the truth came out.

In her post, Tanya Singh further explained that the swelling of lymph nodes, which had been mistakenly linked to cancer, could instead be attributed to other factors, including emotional trauma or an untreated prior infection.

She also touched upon her belief in karmic injustices and spiritual forces, emphasizing that, despite others’ disbelief in such matters, the truth would eventually come to light.

Tishaa, who was the daughter of Tanya and Krishan Kumar, passed away in July 2023. She had been in the public eye only a few months prior, making an appearance at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in November 2023.