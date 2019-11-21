Tiger Shroff, who started his career with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon in 2014 has come a long way in his career. Tiger is well known for his impeccable dance moves and even better action stunts.

While the 29-year-old actor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3, he took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of himself from his one of the earlier photoshoots. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his washboard abs as he comes out of the seawater sporting long locks.

Alongside the picture, Tiger wrote, “Throwback to one of my first shoots ever…kaash thodi daadhi bhi hoti #backintheday #bachpan(sic).”

With the droplets of water clinging onto his skin, Tiger looked dapper. While fans couldn’t stop raving about the photo, Tiger’s rumoured ladylove Disha also liked the photo on Instagram.

However, Tiger seemed not very happy with the photo as he desired for a beard at that time. Tiger’s Baaghi 3 co-actor, Vijay Varma took to comment section and wrote, “Apni toh abhi bhi nahi hai.. Daadhi.” War director Siddharth Anand took to the comments and wrote, “@tigerjackieshroff greedy guy.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, he posted another picture of himself from the sets. He can be seen in an intense look. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “..And I thought the prequel was challenging😅…ok round 2 lets go! #baaghi3 #climax (sic).”

On the work front, Tiger Baaghi 3 which is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.