‘Tiger 3’ trailer: Salman Khan fights Emraan Hashmi for family

Salman Khan is back with the another instalment of his spy action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’. After keeping fans on their toes for a long time today the film’s official trailer was unveiled with many surprises.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, “Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it’s personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Tiger series is one of the most popular series of Yashraj’s spy thrillers and fans are much excited about the film.

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and adding new villain in the film Emraan Hashmi as a surprise package.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India’s best agent, Tiger, pushing to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family’s loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan’s face was revealed at the end of the clip.

The Emraan Hashmi can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look. The film is set to hit the theatres on Sunday November 12, in the festive, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Talking about the film, Salman earlier said, “The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished.”

He added, “The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.”