Katrina Kaif shares Austria vacation pics and birthday gratitude

Katrina Kaif has recently enchanted her followers with picturesque snapshots from her serene getaway in Austria. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her vacation, showcasing the stunning beauty of the Austrian landscape.

In the latest post, Katrina appears relaxed and at ease, dressed in an all-black outfit while seated on a bench beside a tranquil lake. The backdrop features majestic mountains, highlighting the serene environment she is enjoying. Alongside this, she posted radiant sun-kissed photos, emphasizing the natural beauty of her surroundings.

Katrina’s Instagram updates also included a heartfelt thank you note for the birthday wishes she received. She recently celebrated her birthday in London and took to social media to express her gratitude. In a candid, no-makeup photo, she wore a navy blue cardigan and offered a warm smile to the camera, thanking fans and friends for their love and support on her special day.

Following her birthday celebrations, Katrina attended a screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, ‘Bad Newz’. At a recent promotional event for the movie in Delhi, Vicky addressed the ongoing rumors about Katrina’s pregnancy. He clarified, “The good news everyone is speculating about will be shared with you when it happens. For now, enjoy ‘Bad Newz’, and we will definitely let you know when there’s something to share.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’, where she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Looking ahead, she is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’, which also features Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. This film promises to be a significant addition to her impressive career.

Katrina’s picturesque retreat and personal updates reflect her current state of relaxation and contentment, while her upcoming projects continue to build excitement among her fans.