This is how Bollywood Celebrated Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is a festival that celebrates love and marriage in Indian culture. Many Bollywood divas took it to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures and videos celebrating this auspicious day.

Veteran Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure shared a video of Shilpa Shetty and Neelam along with various actresses taking part in Karva Chauth puja.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared pictures of herself in saree with the hashtag ‘karva chauth ready’ in the caption

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her palm with her husband Nick Jones’ initials written with henna.

Most adored Bigg Boss couple Yuvika and Prince Narula shared an adorable reel on Karva Chauth

Music sensation Neha Kakkar along with husband Rohanpreet Singh shared a post with multiple images on the occasion of Karva Chauth

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda shared adorable pictures with his wife. He captioned the post as, “Respect and never-ending love make the relationship lasts forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Karwa Chauth with my one and only.”