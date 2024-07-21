17 years of ‘Partner’: Salman Khan’s one-liners that still make us laugh

fToday marks a special milestone in Bollywood as we celebrate the 17th anniversary of David Dhawan’s beloved comedy film, ‘Partner’. Released in 2007, this film brought together a star-studded cast featuring Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta, weaving a hilarious tale of romance and matchmaking.

Even after nearly two decades, Salman Khan’s portrayal of Prem, the charismatic and comedic love guru, continues to bring joy to fans. To honor this anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Salman Khan’s funniest one-liners from the film that have kept audiences laughing over the years.

One of the most memorable lines from ‘Partner’ is when Salman’s character compares two people’s worth in the most amusing way:

“Agar Priya Mercedes hai toh tu Maruti, agar Priya Boeing hai toh tu bhail-gadi, agar Priya Kohinoor ka heera hai toh tu Kohinoor ka basmati chawal, agar Priya kabil hai toh tu Kabuli chana.”

In English, this translates to: “If Priya is a Mercedes, you’re just a Maruti. If Priya is a Boeing, you’re a bullock cart. If Priya is the Kohinoor diamond, you’re the Kohinoor basmati rice. And, if Priya is capable, you’re just chickpeas from Kabul.”

“Pyar mein kiss karna jaruri hota hai!”

Translated, it means: “In love, kissing is essential!”

“99% ladkiyo ko unka mann pasand ladka mil jaata hai, lekin 99% ladko ko unki pasand ki ladki kabhi nahi milti.”

In English: “99% of girls get the guy they like, but 99% of boys never get the girl of their dreams.”

“Jo kuch bhi main kahunga, sach main kahunga, ja rahi ho tum door, par main touch mein rahoonga.”

Which means: “Whatever I say, I’ll say the truth. You’re moving away, but I’ll stay in touch.”

“Style sikhaya ja sakta hai, saadgi yah simplicity nahi.”

Translated: “Style can be taught, but simplicity cannot.”

‘Partner’ remains a fan favorite because of lines like these and Salman Khan’s unforgettable performance. As we celebrate 17 years of this comedy gem, it’s clear that its humor still resonates with us, proving that some jokes never get old.

Here’s to ‘Partner’ and the timeless laughter it continues to bring into our lives!