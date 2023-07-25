‘As Bees In Honey Drown’ a play directed by Anahita Uberoi captivate audience

Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, recently brought its latest production, ‘As Bees In Honey Drown,’ to the stage at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi on July 22, 2023. This adaptation of Douglas Carter Beane’s award-winning play is a side-splitting comedy infused with thought-provoking satire on contemporary culture.

Under the direction of acclaimed theater director Anahita Uberoi, and adaptation by Akarsh Khurana, the play introduces audiences to the phrase “As Bees in Honey Drown,” an expression describing complete absorption or surrender to something pleasurable, much like bees drawn into honey until they drown in it. This contemporary satire delves into an insatiable thirst for fame and reveals startling revelations as the plot unfolds, rendering it incredibly relevant to today’s societal context.

Director Anahita Uberoi masterfully delivers this amusing production, which lampoons society’s fascination with fame and success, infused with humor and wit.

The play revolves around a promising author named “Dhruv,” who attracts the attention of Alexa, a celebrity immersed in the world of fame. She approaches Dhruv to write a screenplay of her life story. As their story progresses, they begin what seems to be a romantic relationship. However, suddenly, Alexa vanishes, leaving Dhruv emotionally entangled and robbed of his dignity.As Dhruv embarks on a journey to unravel Alexa’s identity, the play takes viewers on a suspenseful roller-coaster ride, exploring themes of fame’s allure and its potential to ensnare those who seek it.

The production boasts an outstanding cast, with Aditya Rawal skillfully portraying the lead role of Dhruv, while Shikha Talsania impressively brings Alexa’s character to life. The stellar ensemble, including Ashwin Mushran, Chakori Dwivedi, Meher Acharia Dar, and others, contribute to the play’s remarkable adaptation.

Noteworthy contributions from Anisa Uberoi’s makeup and hair design, Devang Manjrekar and Juhie Gupta’s set design, and Kaizad Gherda’s sound and music, along with Gurleen Judge’s and Argha Lahiri’s lighting, create a captivating ambiance on stage. Under Anahita Uberoi’s skillful direction, the Aadyam artists and crew delivered a heartwarming performance, adding another feather to the cap of Aadyam’s impressive repertoire.