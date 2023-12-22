Evergreen Christmas movies for your weekend binge

With Christmas just a few days away, we can almost taste the excitement of decorating your home with jolly Christmas décor and a lavish spread, complete with a family-favorite Christmas cake in the air. While some of us love to hit the road and soak in the Christmas spirit all around, others prefer to steer clear of crowded streets and the hustle and bustle, opting instead for a cup of hot chocolate and a day-long binge-watch of timeless Christmas movies. Whether you’re grappling with the Christmas watchlist conundrum or feeling overwhelmed trying to decide what to watch first, here’s a curated list for you.

Home Alone

A Christmas cult classic, the festivities would be incomplete without giving this movie a watch. It never fails to make us laugh, narrating the story of Kevin, the eight-year-old troublemaker left alone at home when his family goes on vacation during Christmas. As he tries to protect his home from invading burglars on Christmas Eve, this movie is the perfect afternoon Christmas watch.

Love Actually

What could possibly go wrong with a movie that embodies every aspect of the best holiday film ever? A movie where love knows no boundaries and manifests in various forms and shapes. Revolving around the lives of eight individuals, be prepared for a rollercoaster of emotions—laughter, tears, smiles, and cheers.

Elf

Directed by Jon Favreau, Elf is a movie that will infuse you with complete Christmas vibes. The story revolves around Buddy, raised by elves in the North Pole. Growing up, he decides to search for his real father and embarks on a journey to the Big Apple.

The Holiday

Starring actresses Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, what’s not to love about this movie? Two heartbroken women swapping homes, experiencing a new country, encountering two handsome men, Jude Law and Jack Black, and finding new love! This movie is a cult favorite.

The Polar Express

Grab a cup of hot chocolate and cozy up with your loved ones on the couch. This movie will give you the pure essence of Christmas festivity and celebration. Based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, a young boy embarks on a journey to the North Pole. There he learns the true meaning of the holiday spirit and the importance of kindness to others and oneself.

Create cherished moments by enjoying movies with your loved ones that will bring good times and the spirit of Christmas.

