‘The Trunk’: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin enter into a mysterious contract marriage

Netflix has finally dropped the poster and the teaser of the highly anticipated drama ‘The Trunk.’ The drama is a mysterious thriller about a contract marriage between two people. It is led by the renowned star Gong Yoo of ‘Goblin’ and ‘The Beauty Inside’ star Seo Hyun Jin. The upcoming drama is based on Kim Ryeo Ryeong’s eponymous novel with ‘Our Blues’ director Kim Gyu Tae at the helm. Heightening expectations and curiosities, the poster and the teaser feature a cold and eerie atmosphere.

‘The Trunk’ chronicles the life of Noh In Ji (Seo Hyun Jin), an employee of NM (New Marriage). Her company arranges short-term marriage contracts for their clients. Hyun Jin’s job is to live with a ‘contract husband’ every year. She has a cold and distant demeanour. Soon, her life takes a pivotal turn when Han Jeong Won (Gong Yoo) enters into a contract marriage with her in order to save his previous marriage.

The poster features Seo Hyun Jin getting ready to leave a majestic house with a huge trunk in her hand. On the other hand, Gong Yoon stands on the spiralling staircase and the duo look at each other. The tension between the stars is palpable and fans are eager to see their chemistry on screen. “Truth and lies, wrath and longing. A marriage entangled in secrets.” Meanwhile, the teaser presents a thrilling game where the lives of two individuals change as they enter into a loveless and temporary contract marriage.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)



The teaser opens with Seo Hyun Jin walking with a huge trunk as she enters a house. Meanwhile, Gong Yoo’s character poses a question to her in a voiceover-, “Do I refer to you as my wife? Is that how this works?” Responding to this, she asks him to refer to the manual. The duo then partakes in their one-year contract marriage following the manual. Both of them are surrounded by a tense and chilly air, raising anticipations. The narrative intensifies when Jeong Won’s ex-wife, Lee Seo Yeon (Jung Yun Ha) congratulates him on his new marriage. However, she tells Hyun Jin, “Please be happy. I may be punishing Jeong Won, but I’m also giving him time off.”

Also Read: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin play a distant couple in ‘When The Phone Rings’

Releasing on November 29, fans have high expectations from the drama given the ace cast and a stellar team behind the camera.