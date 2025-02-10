Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo’s ‘Show Business’: Netflix unveils details of upcoming drama

One of the biggest and most tantalising pairings of K-dramas is finally coming to fruition. ‘Goblin’ star Gong Yoo and ‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo are teaming up for a new drama titled ‘Show Business.’ The drama is also known as ‘Slowly but Intensely.’ The two actors are pioneers of Korean Entertainment and have significantly contributed to the Hallyu. Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the main cast list of the upcoming drama. Moreover, the makers aim to complete the filming by the first half of the year.

Ace screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung is going to pen the awaited drama. Hee Kyung has delivered multiple hits like ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love,’ ‘Dear My Friends,’ and ‘Our Blues’ among others. Notably, Song Hye Kyo previously collaborated with writer Noh Hee Kyung for two popular dramas. These include the 2008 series ‘Worlds Within’ and the 2013 drama ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows.’ ‘Show Business’ marks their third project together.

The upcoming drama reminisces the 1960s and 1970s and depicts realistic scenes of people in the broadcasting industry. It will delve deep into the lives of stars on stage and the people behind the curtains who are the star makers. The fresh pairing of the two stars against a riveting period narrative has set the expectations high from the slated release.

In the drama, Song Hye Kyo will play the role of Min Ja. She is a resilient woman who has endured a challenging childhood. Tough and determined, she strives to survive and takes a plunge into South Korea’s music industry. Gong Yoo will essay the role of Dong Gu. He is Min Ja’s childhood friend who follows her into the industry. Though unpredictable, he is loyal and always stands by Min Ja and is there for her at all times.

Meanwhile, ‘Light Shop’ actress Seolhyun will play the role of Min Hui. She shares an inexplicable love-hate relationship with Min Ja since childhood. Min Hui follows Min Ja’s lead without second thoughts but also has a contrasting rebellious spirit.

Moreover, ‘The Tyrant’ actor Cha Seung Won stars as Gil Yeo. He is a legendary composer and has a commanding presence in the music industry. Notably, every artist under his wing achieves immense success. Additionally, ‘The Fiery Priest’ actress Lee Ha Nee portrays Yang Ja, Min Hui’s mother. She dreams of becoming a singer and overcoming her financial struggles and harsh realities. Despite the trying circumstances, she remains determined and passionate and refuses to bow down to failure.

The slated drama is aiming to wrap up the filming in the first half of the year and is in talks to be released on Netflix as a 22-episode series.