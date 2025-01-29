The pop queen returns! Lady Gaga promises ‘MAYHEM’ in uncanny clip

The mother of the Little Monsters is ready to wreak havoc with her awaited comeback! Following the success of her macabre track ‘Diseases’ which reminds fans of vintage Lady Gaga, she promises a full-length album. With a spunky and eerie teaser, Gaga announces her return to the pop genre with ‘Mayhem.’ The teaser video reminds fans of her ‘Bad Romance’ era, teasing the return of quintessential Gaga. It features her signature grim style paired with an electric beat drop in the background.

Taking to Instagram, Laga Gaga dropped the New Year present for her fans, announcing her full-length album ‘Mayhem.’ As the title suggests, fans can expect the songstress to turn the music scene upside down with her deep vocals, captivating lyrics, dark tones, and upbeat electric music. The Gaga fandom, called the Little Monsters can catch the drop on March 7.

As per Deadline, in a statement, Lady Gaga explained the concept of her upcoming 14-track album. “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” She said her creative process resembles a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Moreover, in a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gaga said, “It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love. Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life.

The slated album will comprise 14 tracks including her latest hit ‘Disease.’ Notably, the track peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, her chart-buster collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’ is also a part of the album. Cirkut, Gesaffelstein and Watt have produced ‘Mayhem.’ Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt and Michael Polansky served as executive producers.

While the full tracklist is not out, the album’s third single drops as a commercial on February 2 during the 2025 Grammy Awards.