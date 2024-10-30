Lady Gaga manifests her inner demons in the macabre ‘Disease’ music video

Following the release of her comeback electro-pop track from her upcoming album, Lady Gaga has released the music video for ‘Disease.’ Perfectly timed with Halloween, the music video is morbid, macabre, and blood-churning. In the music video, the mother of the Little Monsters fights with the personification of her inner demons. From smeared kohl and tattered clothes to bloodshot eyes and a leather mask, Gaga heightens the grim quotient of the electric song.

Revealing the idea behind the video, the ‘Bad Romance’ hitmaker released a statement on Instagram. She wrote, “I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic. Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I’ll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment. Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again, and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it.”

Furthermore, she added, “I am the conductor of my own symphony. I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life. No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween.”

Released on October 25, ‘Disease’ is catchy through and through and features dark and morbid lyrics in her bold and enigmatic voice. The pre-chorus goes “Screamin’ for me, baby. (Ah-ah) Like you’re gonna die. (Ah-ah) Poison on the inside, I could be your antidote tonight.” Moreover, taking it a notch higher, the captivating chorus lyrics are- “I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease. If you were a sinner, I could make you believe. Lay you down like one, two, three. Eyes roll back in ecstasy. I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya. Cure your disease.”

The track marks the return of the Gaga Era reminding fans of her older electric, dark, and upbeat music. Being the first track from the songstress’ seventh studio album, it has raised fans’ expectations. Moreover, the Lady Gaga fandom, called the Little Monsters is sure that her album will shake the music scene.

Meanwhile, Gaga’s last was the companion album ‘Harlequin’ which didn’t manage to enthral the listeners. However, her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘Die with a Smile’ which released in August became a resounding success. The track debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and amassed impressive streaming numbers. Meanwhile, Gaga’s last studio album ‘Chromatica’ which released four years ago was a hit. Furthermore, the album and the track ‘Rain on Me’ featuring Ariana Grande topped several coveted charts.