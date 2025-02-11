Lady Gaga bewitches as the ‘Lady in Red’ with ‘Abracadabra’

The Grammy 2025 was special for the Little Monsters as Lady Gaga took an award home and teased the music video of her latest single ‘Abracadabra.’ Although the video did not premiere as part of the Grammys show, it made way during the commercial break. Gaga referenced its positioning on the telecast by introducing it with the disclaimer, “The category is… dance or die.” Soon, the track and its music video released online. With the track, the pop queen returns to the genre and brings back her signature punk style with large hats and spikey fits.

The track, which is a part of her upcoming album ‘MAYHEM,’ is bursting with the quintessential Gaga flavour and maximalism. The music video features a dance battle between the light and the dark sides, boasting electric and sharp choreography. The goth and baroque music video of ‘Abracadabra’ also features the pop queen’s knack for storytelling that enhances the impact of the track. It features Lady Gaga in dual roles: an innocent dancer sporting a white costume and an evil ‘lady in red.’ The two variants may remind several viewers of the ‘red queen’ and ‘white queen’ from ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

Following its release, Lady Gaga debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs tally with ‘Abracadabra.’ Since Billboard’s tracking week stretches from Friday to Thursday, the song’s chart debut was impacted by its Sunday release. Despite this short streak, it debuted at No. 1 with 13.7 million official U.S. streams, 1.3 million radio audience impressions, and 10,000 downloads sold, according to Luminate. Moreover, the songstress also debuts on the Billboard Hot 100, with the track entering the chart at No. 29 in its first abbreviated week.

The ‘Abracadabra’ clip debuted in a commercial break during the February 2 Grammy broadcast. Gaga was in attendance as a nominee for the Bruno Mars duet ‘Die With a Smile.’ Notably, the duo took the award home. The track is a part of Gaga’s upcoming album, ‘MAYHEM.’

As per Deadline, in a previous statement, Lady Gaga explained the concept of her upcoming 14-track album. “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.” She said her creative process resembles a shattered mirror. Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

The slated album will comprise 14 tracks. These include her latest hit ‘Disease’ and ‘Abracadabra.’ Notably, the track peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, her chart-buster collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘Die With a Smile’ is also a part of the album. Cirkut, Gesaffelstein and Watt have produced ‘Mayhem.’ Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt and Michael Polansky served as executive producers. The album will be out on March 7.