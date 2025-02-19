Lady Gaga unveils new album ‘Mayhem’ tracklist, teases pop comeback

Lady Gaga is officially back with a bang as the pop icon has finally revealed the tracklist for her much-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Mayhem’, ready to drop on March 7, 2025.

For months, Gaga had been teasing the album with cryptic messages, mysterious billboards, and countdowns, keeping fans on edge. Now, the wait is almost over, and Little Monsters can get a taste of what’s to come.

The 14-track album features previously released hits like ‘Disease’ and ‘Die with a Smile’, along with fresh tracks like ‘Abracadabra’, which made waves when its music video debuted during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Other songs on the album include ‘Shattered Mirror, Nightmares, Run Away with Me, Into the Abyss, Heartbeat of the City, Fractured Fantasy, Wildest Dreams, Edge of Desire, Lucky Stars, Midnight Reverie,’ and the title track ‘Mayhem’.

In a statement, Lady Gaga shared her vision behind ‘Mayhem’, calling it a reinvention of her early pop sound. “This album started as me confronting my fear of returning to the music my earliest fans loved. It’s about blending my past with a bold new artistic approach,” she told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Described as an exploration of her artistic evolution, ‘Mayhem’ fuses classic Gaga energy with fresh storytelling. She compared the creative process to piecing together a shattered mirror—imperfect but beautifully reimagined.

Beyond her album release, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Gaga. She has already been announced as the recipient of the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which she will receive in March.

Additionally, she is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, sharing the stage with Green Day and Post Malone.