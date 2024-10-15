‘The Miranda Brothers’ poster ft Harshvardhan Rane, Meezaan Jafri OUT

Poster for the highly awaited streaming film ‘The Miranda Brothers’ was unveiled on Tuesday. Featuring a striking juxtaposition, the poster showcases Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri in two contrasting scenes: one captures Harshvardhan deftly spinning a football on his fingertip, while the other portrays him in a tense moment, pointing a gun at a man’s head at point-blank range.

Directed by the talented Sanjay Gupta, known for his previous works like ‘Zinda’ and ‘Kaante’, ‘The Miranda Brothers’ is set to redefine the sports drama genre. This film promises not only physical intensity but also an emotional narrative centered around themes of redemption and revenge.

Harshvardhan Rane shared his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “This role has pushed me both physically and emotionally. Working with Sanjay sir is a dream, and ‘The Miranda Brothers’ is unlike anything I’ve done before. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this journey with us.”

Meezaan Jafri also expressed his passion for the role, highlighting the intense dynamics between the brothers in the film. “The dynamic between the brothers is electric. There’s love, rivalry, and a burning need for justice, which makes this story special. I’ve poured my heart into this role, and it’s been a privilege to work with this incredible team,” he noted.

For Gupta, ‘The Miranda Brothers’ transcends the conventional sports drama. “It’s a story of resilience and vengeance,” he explained. He emphasized the importance of casting actors who break away from traditional molds, stating, “I’m confident Harsh and Meezaan’s performances will leave a lasting impact. This film is about brotherhood, vengeance, and grit, and these two are set to deliver something extraordinary.”

Produced by Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta under White Feather Films, ‘The Miranda Brothers’ is slated for release on JioCinema Premium on October 25, promising an engaging blend of sports action and storytelling that fans won’t want to miss.