Bhumi Pednekar aims for action and historical drama

In 2015, Bhumi Pednekar burst onto the film scene with her acclaimed debut in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and she has since carved a niche for herself in films that tackle meaningful social issues. Now, the versatile actress is setting her sights on new horizons, expressing a strong desire to take on a period drama centered around India’s freedom struggle.

Following her debut, Bhumi has graced the silver screen with a string of impactful films, including ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Sonchiriya’, and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’. Each of these projects showcases her commitment to narratives that not only entertain but also enlighten audiences. Most recently, she starred in the crime thriller ‘Bhakshak’, which drew inspiration from the notorious Muzaffarpur shelter case, featuring a talented ensemble that included Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastava.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Bhumi expressed her eagerness to explore genres outside her comfort zone, specifically action films and historical dramas. “I think what I would really want to do is maybe an action film, maybe do a film around the freedom struggle,” she revealed, emphasizing her determination to bring this vision to life. She further shared her intention to manifest this ambition, saying, “I’m constantly putting this out there in the universe.”

Beyond her film projects, Bhumi Pednekar recently showcased her modeling prowess at Lakme Fashion Week, serving as a muse for designer Richa Khemka. During the event, she opened up about the influence of cinema on societal beauty standards, noting that films play a significant role in shaping perceptions of beauty and fashion.

“Films play a large part in setting any kind of benchmark, and it’s just not limited to fashion and beauty,” she remarked. “If used rightly, cinema can truly have a very positive impact.”

Fashion, for Bhumi, represents more than just aesthetics; it is a powerful form of self-expression. “I find fashion liberating and empowering,” she stated, reflecting on her personal journey in the industry. “I’ve truly found a space that I really, really enjoy.”