‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ first look: Harshvardhan and Sonam bring gothic romance vibes

Get ready for a cinematic storm! Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are bringing the heat in ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, and the first poster has just dropped!

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film promises a heady cocktail of love, heartbreak, and raw emotion. It’s all ready to hit theatres on October 2, perfectly timed with both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

The poster is all kinds of intense. Picture this: Sonam Bajwa, fierce and conflicted, holds a burning lighter to a rose being offered by Harshvardhan Rane.

His expression? Tear-streaked and bloodshot—yes, actual blood-red tears. It’s a haunting image, and it sets the tone for what looks like a rollercoaster ride of obsession, betrayal, and passion.

This is the first time Rane and Bajwa will share screen space, and fans are already buzzing about the electric chemistry hinted at in the poster.

Harshvardhan captioned the unveiling with a cryptic yet powerful line: “Watch Mohabbat, Nafrat and Ek Deewaniyat in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.”

The project was first teased back on Valentine’s Day 2025—how fitting—and since then, anticipation has only grown, especially after the successful re-release of Rane’s cult romance ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’. If that film tugged at your heartstrings, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ looks ready to rip them apart.

And while Harshvardhan dives deep into dark romance, Sonam Bajwa is showing her range this year. Alongside this emotional thriller, she’s also going to star in the laugh riot ‘Housefull 5’.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy juggernaut features big names like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. That film lands in theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.