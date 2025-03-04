Mawra Hocane spills the beans on ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ with Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ recently hit the theatres once again. The 2016 film failed at the box office upon its initial release but has set theatres ablaze with its re-release. Nine years later as the film hit theatres once again, it has become all the rage. Over the years, the film gained a cult status among viewers and now the theatres are buzzing with the young population as they catch the title. The title has already emerged as one of the most successful re-releases. Now, with the buzz around ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ being ripe, Mawra has opened up on the prospects.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mawra Hocane shared her thoughts on ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2.’ She said, “The producer reached out to me for the second part. I’ve not read the script yet; it’s in my inbox.” However, she also expressed apprehension about if she will be a part of the sequel. Nonetheless, the actress wished the team the best of luck.

In a previous interview with Connect Cine, Mawra expressed enthusiasm for the sequel and mentioned her willingness to reprise her role. However, she also emphasized that she would be happy even if another actress took over. She also extended her gratitude for the film’s enduring success.

Meanwhile, recently the makers of the original title also opened up on the possibility of a sequel. Speaking with India Forums, they revealed that they always envisioned ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ as a two-part story. The makers noted that the emotional climax of the first film, where Inder walks toward the tree as Saru’s voice echoes, was deliberately created to hint at the future. Now, the script for the second instalment is finalized and most of the tracks are also completed. The recent success of the re-releases also fuelled the makers’ commitment to bringing ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ to theatres by Valentine’s Day 2026.

Vinay Sapru wrote and directed the romantic saga. Deepak Mukut backed 'Sanam Teri Kasam.' The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debut. The film is a contemporary rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and the novel 'Love Story' by Eric Segal.