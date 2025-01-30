‘Anuja’ on OTT: When and where to watch the Oscar-nominated short film?

Netflix has announced that the Oscar-nominated Indian short film ‘Anuja’ will be available for OTT streaming on February 5.

The film, directed by Adam J. Graves, has earned a prestigious nomination for Best Live Action Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards, placing it alongside other top contenders like ‘Alien’, ‘I’m Not a Robot’, ‘The Last Ranger’, and ‘A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent’.

The news came out via Netflix’s official Instagram account, with a caption highlighting the film’s central themes of resilience, sisterhood, and hope.

“ANUJA is a story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope. The Academy Award Nominated Live Action Short Film comes to Netflix February 5,” the post read.

‘Anuja’ follows the journey of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory. The plot unfolds as Anuja faces a life-altering decision that not only impacts her future but also her family’s well-being.

The film has garnered widespread attention, including support from high-profile figures such as Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga.

Priyanka, who is backing the project, shared her thoughts on the powerful themes of the film. She emphasized the tough choices many children around the world forcefully make.

“This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world,” she said. “Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices.”

Guneet Monga, one of the film’s producers, expressed her excitement about ‘Anuja’, describing it as a story of unmatched courage. Monga, who has previously won Academy Awards for ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘Period: End of Sentence’, also praised the film’s director for delivering a compelling message through an empowering and entertaining lens.

She added, “I’m honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful voices to champion our story—Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”