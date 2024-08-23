‘The Judge from Hell’ teaser OUT: Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in dark fantasy drama

The teaser for SBS’s highly anticipated drama ‘The Judge from Hell’ is finally out. Featuring Park Shin Hye, known for her roles in blockbuster dramas such as ‘The Heirs’ and ‘Doctors’, the teaser sets the stage for this upcoming courtroom fantasy drama. Joining her is ‘Love in Contract’ star Kim Jae Young, who will also play a leading role. ‘The Judge from Hell’ will premiere on Disney+ on September 21 for global K-drama fans.

On August 23, the makers released a tantalizing teaser exuding gothic and ominous vibes, setting the stage for a gripping tale. The teaser begins with the gates of hell opening amid eerie darkness. It features an Italian engraving above the doors, taken from Dante’s ‘Inferno’, which reads, “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”

The scene cuts to Shin Hye, who, with her glimmering eyes and menacing smile, says, “Welcome to my world, to hell”. The interplay of dark red and black tones enhances the chilling atmosphere of the trailer. This heightens fans’ expectations as they await the series’ gripping storyline and the chemistry between the lead pair.

The upcoming drama will feature Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell who inhabits the body of a judge. Whereas Kim Jae Young will play Han Da On, a compassionate and warm detective dealing with criminals in a world even crueler than hell. ‘The Judge from Hell’ focuses on an elite judge (Park Shin Hye) with a cold demeanor who is secretly a demon. Her secret task is to send culprits who refuse to introspect to hell. She encounters a warm and friendly detective (Kim Jae Young) who, despite his sharpness, is burdened with personal pain. Their paths cross, leading to significant changes in their lives. This romantic action fantasy explores the coexistence of good and evil within a courtroom setting. Furthermore, chronicles Bit Na’s journey toward becoming a true judge dedicated to delivering justice.

‘The Judge from Hell’ is directed by Park Jin Pyo, known for films such as ‘Brave Citizen’, ‘Love Forecast’, and ‘Closer to Heaven’. The Judge from Hell’ is his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo is the screenwriter. Furthermore, the drama also stars Kim In Kwon, Kim Ah Young, Lee Kyu Han, Kim Jae Hwa, and Kim Hye Hwa in key roles.

The series will consist of 14 episodes, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST (6:30 p.m. IST).